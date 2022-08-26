Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Grows By 210.6%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SLANG Worldwide Trading Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:SLGWF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 63,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

