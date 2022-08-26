Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 5,700.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 26,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

