Short Interest in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Drops By 90.0%

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHP Ventures Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in PHP Ventures Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 402,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPHP remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

