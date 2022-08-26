Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Decreases By 87.0%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 222,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $7,840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $7,321,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

NSTD remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

