Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 86.2%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 199,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 263,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

