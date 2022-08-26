Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Decreases By 74.2%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
LVVV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,462,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,750. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About LiveWire Ergogenics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.