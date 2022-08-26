Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Decreases By 74.2%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

LVVV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,462,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,750. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get LiveWire Ergogenics alerts:

About LiveWire Ergogenics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.