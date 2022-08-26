Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Decreases By 85.1%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVB remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVB. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $6,702,000.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.