Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Grows By 545.4%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 545.4% from the July 31st total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 292,495,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,916. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

