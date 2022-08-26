Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Increases By 839.7%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 839.7% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 94,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

