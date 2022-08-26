Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Expands By 463.2%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 463.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 7,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,485. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

