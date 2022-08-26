Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Expands By 718.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 718.9% from the July 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 53,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,662. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.