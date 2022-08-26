Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 77.5%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the July 31st total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 175,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,110. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.