Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Expands By 1,887.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance
HEWG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. 39,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
