Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Expands By 1,887.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

HEWG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. 39,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,269,000.

