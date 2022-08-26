Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 1,141.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 1,141.9% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

DWAS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $597,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.