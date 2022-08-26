Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Drops By 62.3%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the July 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

