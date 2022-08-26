Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Increases By 399.3%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,800 shares, an increase of 399.3% from the July 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Stock Performance

IFXY remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,970,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,413,871. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.