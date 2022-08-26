Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Decreases By 80.0%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Imerys Price Performance

IMYSF remained flat at 32.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 32.93. Imerys has a 52 week low of 32.93 and a 52 week high of 41.03.

Get Imerys alerts:

About Imerys

(Get Rating)

See Also

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.