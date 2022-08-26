Short Interest in HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Declines By 73.5%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSVF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $762.90.

Shares of HMSVF remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

