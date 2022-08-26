Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rises By 308.4%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,844. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

