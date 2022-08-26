Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Increases By 2,740.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 2,740.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIR opened at $0.17 on Friday. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLIR. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

