Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 599.9%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,515,800 shares, an increase of 599.9% from the July 31st total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 176,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,653. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

