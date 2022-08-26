Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 88.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,840. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,318,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.