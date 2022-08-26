Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 165.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.
EUTLF stock remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
