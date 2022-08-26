Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 165.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

EUTLF stock remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

About Eutelsat Communications

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.