Short Interest in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Drops By 80.8%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. European Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of European Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

