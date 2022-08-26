Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 2,300.0%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Elemental Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ELEMF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
Elemental Royalties Company Profile
