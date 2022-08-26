Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expands By 640.0%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

EKTAY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

