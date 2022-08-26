Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Decreases By 66.2%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eisai Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESALY stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

