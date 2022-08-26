Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Grows By 152.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,897. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

