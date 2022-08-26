Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 154.3%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the July 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBSDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 61,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,106. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

About DBS Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.0118 dividend. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

