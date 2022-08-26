Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Drops By 99.2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

CYRBY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

