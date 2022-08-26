Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Decreases By 47.9%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during trading hours on Friday. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on CTP from €20.00 ($20.41) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Articles

