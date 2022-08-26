Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Increases By 124.4%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

