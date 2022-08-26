Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Drops By 64.3%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE CRT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,298. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 286.89%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 150.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

