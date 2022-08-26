Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 49.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 240,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.