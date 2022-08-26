Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 49.0%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 240,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.