Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Grows By 1,575.0%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About C-Bond Systems

Further Reading

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

