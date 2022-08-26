Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Grows By 1,575.0%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
C-Bond Systems Stock Performance
Shares of C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
