Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Drops By 71.4%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BW LPG stock remained flat at $8.89 on Friday. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

