Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Drops By 71.4%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BW LPG Stock Performance
Shares of BW LPG stock remained flat at $8.89 on Friday. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.
BW LPG Company Profile
