Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 46.2%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BBSRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.