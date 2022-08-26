Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 46.2%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BBSRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.