Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 91.7%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

ARRJF remained flat at $4.89 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

About Arjo AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.