Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 91.7%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARRJF remained flat at $4.89 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62.
