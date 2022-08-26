Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Declines By 85.5%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALR Technologies Stock Performance
ALRT remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 391,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,517. ALR Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
