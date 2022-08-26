Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Drops By 89.4%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock remained flat at $3.28 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKRTF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.