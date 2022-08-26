Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Declines By 86.4%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agronomics Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.22 on Friday. Agronomics has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 0.47.
About Agronomics
