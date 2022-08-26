Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
LON:TCAP opened at GBX 155.70 ($1.88) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,724.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.49.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
