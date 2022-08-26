Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,198 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total value of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,003.14.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total value of C$114,031.62.

Shopify Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$44.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$487.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$38.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

About Shopify

Separately, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

