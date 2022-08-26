Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 59,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Shimano has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.