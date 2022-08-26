Shadows 1-Day Volume Tops $28,154.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $337,767.42 and approximately $28,154.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

