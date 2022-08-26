Shabu Shabu Finance Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $16,288.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

About Shabu Shabu Finance

Shabu Shabu Finance launched on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

