Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $754,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.