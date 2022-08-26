Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 2,351 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

