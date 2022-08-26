Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Sempra worth $429,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

SRE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $167.84. 9,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

