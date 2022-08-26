SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and $14.50 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082170 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

